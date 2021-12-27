Teens can register for COVID-19 vaccine from Jan 1; Covaxin only option. Check guidelines

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years on December 25, the health ministry has issued guidelines for vaccination of teens and the precautionary dose for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.
The government will start vaccination of teens from January 3, for which the children can register on the CoWIN app from January 1, R.S. Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), that operates the platform, said.
“We have added an additional (10th) ID card for registration, the student ID card, because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards,” Sharma said on December 27.
The guidelines, which will come into effect from January 3, will be reviewed at regular intervals, a Union Health Ministry statement said.
Here’s all you have to know about the latest round of vaccines:
