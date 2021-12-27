Teens can register for COVID-19 vaccine from Jan 1; Covaxin only option. Check guidelines

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years on December 25, the health ministry has issued guidelines for vaccination of teens and the precautionary dose for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

The government will start vaccination of teens from January 3, for which the children can register on the CoWIN app from January 1, R.S. Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), that operates the platform, said.

“We have added an additional (10th) ID card for registration, the student ID card, because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards,” Sharma said on December 27.

The guidelines, which will come into effect from January 3, will be reviewed at regular intervals, a Union Health Ministry statement said.

Here’s all you have to know about the latest round of vaccines:

The government has expanded its vaccination programme to include children in the age-group of 15-18 years from January 3.

Those who register from this age group will receive Covaxin as it is the only vaccine, along with ZyCovD, with emergency use status for the age-group 15-18, the guidelines of the Health Ministry said.

New beneficiaries above 15 years can self-register on the CoWIN app for the vaccine.

They can also be directly registered at the vaccination centre.

Eligible teens can also book appointments online or visit the nearby centre.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers who have already received two doses of the vaccine can take a third dose as a precautionary measure from January 10.

Priority will be given to those who have completed nine months after administration of the second dose.

Senior citizens with comorbidities, who have already been administered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, can be prescribed their precautionary dose by their doctors from January 10.

Priority will be given to those senior citizens who have completed nine months from the date of the second dose.

The government will provide free vaccination to all citizens irrespective of their income status at selected vaccination centres.