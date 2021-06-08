Electronic vouchers to help inoculation of poor, says centre in revised COVID-19 guidelines Updated : June 08, 2021 17:30:12 IST Vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and progress of vaccination. The state governments and private hospitals were now also empowered to directly procure from the remaining 50 percent vaccine pool. Published : June 08, 2021 05:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply