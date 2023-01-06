eGovernments Foundation launches 10BedICU programme with Google Cloud across the district hospitals of Nagaland

The TeleICU hub at Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima (NHAK) is also equipped with large 4K monitors and desktops while the peripheral 10BedICUs are equipped with desktops, server, high-resolution cameras, and medical devices connected via LAN. In Nagaland, the 10bedICU program will cover 12 district hospitals.

Google Cloud and eGovernments Foundation along with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Government of Nagaland, announced on Friday the launch of the TeleICU hub.

According to Google, the 10BedICU programme is managed by the eGovernments Foundation. The programme was conceived during the pandemic to bridge the gaps in critical healthcare services in India. The objective of the 10BedICU program, according to the company, is to create a hub-and-spoke model where specialists from medical colleges manage the 10BedICUs in remote district hospitals that are connected to a TeleICU Hub. In Nagaland, the TeleICU hub is connected to 12 district hospitals across the state.

The programme is also looked over by eGovernments Foundation’s CARE platform, a cloud-based open-source patient management tool, as well as smart capacity management software and patient management software. These form a TeleICU module which runs on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and can be seamlessly accessed in real-time by medical professionals at the TeleICU hub in Naga Hospital Authority and the connected spoke hospitals.

“At Google Cloud, we are committed to working with healthcare providers to make healthcare equitable and accessible. Technological advancements will play a critical role in providing patient care and services specially in hospitals that are remotely located. We are delighted to work with the eGov team to bring ICU services to patients in remote areas,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India.

Srikanth Nadhamuni, Chairman, 10BedICU Project and Managing Trustee, eGovernments Foundation said, “We are excited to partner with Google Cloud which are enabling 10BedICU and the TeleICU hub to build capacity and patient management for the remote ICU service. The 10BedICU is being implemented in 8 states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. Under this programme, we have set up 200 ICU units across the project states. The Tele-ICU Hub and spoke model is showing promising signs of evolving into a transformation healthcare model, especially in resource constraint and remote locations.”

