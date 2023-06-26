eGov Foundation announces 23 10BedICU projects for critical care in Assam

According to the eGov Foundation, the 10BedICU Project is an initiative aimed at revolutionising ICU critical care in district hospitals across India, including in remote areas.

The eGov Foundation on Monday, June 26, announced 23 10BedICU projects in Assam, leading to a total of 365 ICU beds being made available throughout the state. According to the eGov Foundation, the 10BedICU Project is an initiative aimed at revolutionising ICU critical care in district hospitals across India.

Furthermore, the initiative is said to include the establishment of three TeleICU Hubs at medical institutions, including Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh (AMCH).

“The 10BedICU Project is a remarkable public-private partnership (PPP) between the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Assam, eGovernments Foundation, and Karuna Trust. Its primary objective is to ensure critical care services are accessible to every district, even the most remote regions of the country,” a statement from the foundation read.

The funding for the ICUs has been provided by Indian-American businessman Vinod Khosla and HDFC Parivarthan. As per the eGov Foundation, the implementation of the project involves the collaborative efforts of two key NGOs, eGovernments Foundation and Karuna Trust, while notable industry partners such as Hamilton Medical and Google Cloud have also played a significant role.

Over the past 24 months, more than 200 10BedICUs have been established in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Puducherry, the statement mentioned.

Anticipating the launch of this project, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "This innovative initiative by 10BedICU not only has created valuable critical care infrastructure in Assam but also, through the innovative use of technology, connected our specialists in medical colleges to the remote ICUs through cloud technology."

Echoing this sentiment, Assam’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta affirmed, "The 10BedICU Project is a commendable initiative that will provide access to critical care facilities closer to people's homes. It will help alleviate the burden on families."

Srikanth Nadhamuni, Chairman of the 10BedICU Project and Founder CTO Aadhaar, shared his thoughts, stating, "Through a careful design involving medical equipment, CARE software, and TeleICU cloud access, we aim to transform critical care in Assam and make it accessible to all."

One of the project's most promising aspects, as per the foundation, is the Tele-ICU hub and spoke model, where specialist doctors from medical colleges can reportedly provide online consultations to resource-constrained and remote locations. This approach is made possible by eGov Foundation's acclaimed CARE platform, recognised by the United Nations as a Digital Public Good.