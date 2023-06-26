eGov Foundation announces 23 10BedICU projects for critical care in Assam

According to the eGov Foundation, the 10BedICU Project is an initiative aimed at revolutionising ICU critical care in district hospitals across India, including in remote areas.

The eGov Foundation on Monday, June 26, announced 23 10BedICU projects in Assam, leading to a total of 365 ICU beds being made available throughout the state. According to the eGov Foundation, the 10BedICU Project is an initiative aimed at revolutionising ICU critical care in district hospitals across India.

Furthermore, the initiative is said to include the establishment of three TeleICU Hubs at medical institutions, including Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh (AMCH).