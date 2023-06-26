CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewseGov Foundation announces 23 10BedICU projects for critical care in Assam

eGov Foundation announces 23 10BedICU projects for critical care in Assam

eGov Foundation announces 23 10BedICU projects for critical care in Assam
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 8:22:30 PM IST (Published)

According to the eGov Foundation, the 10BedICU Project is an initiative aimed at revolutionising ICU critical care in district hospitals across India, including in remote areas.

The eGov Foundation on Monday, June 26, announced 23 10BedICU projects in Assam, leading to a total of 365 ICU beds being made available throughout the state. According to the eGov Foundation, the 10BedICU Project is an initiative aimed at revolutionising ICU critical care in district hospitals across India.

Furthermore, the initiative is said to include the establishment of three TeleICU Hubs at medical institutions, including Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh (AMCH).


“The 10BedICU Project is a remarkable public-private partnership (PPP) between the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Assam, eGovernments Foundation, and Karuna Trust. Its primary objective is to ensure critical care services are accessible to every district, even the most remote regions of the country,” a statement from the foundation read.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X