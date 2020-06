The headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi's Khan Market has been sealed after five of its staff were tested positive for COVID-19. The building will remain closed for 48 hours in order to carry out the sanitisation drive.

As per the reports, officials who have tested positive include the director and investigating officer handling the aviation scam involving corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

Earlier, a floor of the office was sealed after a staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.