Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2021 that marked the need for a greater spend in healthcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey read, "Healthcare has finally taken the centre stage. The key role of the government is to actively shape the structure of the healthcare market.”

The observations came as lakhs of people lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus since March 2020. Even though the survey did consider the government's efforts in containing the spread of the virus, it also focussed on some key issues in the healthcare sector.

The survey said there is a need to consider having a sectoral regulator to undertake regulation and supervision of the healthcare sector. The survey said that the health infrastructure must be agile in order to future pandemics. Secondly, telemedicine needs to be harnessed to the fullest to reach remote areas by investing in internet connectivity and health infrastructure. Third, the emphasis on the National Health Mission (NHM) must continue as it played a crucial role in mitigating inequity and gave access of the poorest to pre-natal and post-natal care and institutional deliveries have increased significantly.

The survey also highlighted that the majority of healthcare in the country is provided through the private sector in urban India. It said, "It is critical for policymakers to mitigate information asymmetry in healthcare which creates market failures. Information asymmetry renders unregulated private healthcare sub-optimal." It suggested creating agencies to assess the quality of the healthcare providers – both doctors and hospitals.

In terms of Healthcare Budget, India ranks 179th out of 189 countries in prioritization accorded to health in its government budgets. The richer states are spending a lower proportion of their GSDP on healthcare. It also suggested an increase in public spending from 1 percent to 2.5-3 percent of GDP can decrease the Out-Of-Pocket Expenditures from 65 percent to 30 percent of overall healthcare spend.

In comparison to other Low and Lower Middle Income (LMIC) countries, India continues to underperform, the survey said. On quality and access of healthcare, India was ranked 145th out of 180 countries (Global Burden of Disease Study 2016). Despite improvements in MMR and IMR, India still needs to improve significantly on these metrics.

The survey added that at 3-4%, the hospitalization rates in India are among the lowest in the world ((average for middle-income countries is 8-9% and 13-17% for OECD countries)). It has one of the highest levels of Out of Pocket Expenditure in the world.