Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, on Wednesday said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai will be slow and gradual. He warned the citizens that there will be zero tolerance for COVID inappropriate behaviour in the city.

"The minute we relax, we rebound. So this time whatever will be the easing of restrictions will be very gradual," Joshi said.

The Maharashtra task force member added that at least a single dose of vaccination has to be administered to the population before lockdown-like restrictions are lifted. "We know that once we start easing restrictions, we will need to saturate; we need to saturate our population with vaccines, at least with a single dose of vaccine. So we need to ramp up our vaccination at a large scale," the official said.

Joshi told people to continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even when restrictions are eased. He said there is a tendency for unmasking, and unless the citizens double-mask, avoid crowding, and refrain from going into poorly ventilated areas, curbs can’t be lifted. “I think this time the easing of restrictions is going to be slow and gradual and there is going to be zero tolerance for non-adherence to COVID appropriate practices,” the doctor added.

Meanwhile, state minister Aaditya Thackeray has refused to comment on the extension of restrictions after May 31. "It is too early to say anything on the extension of restrictions in Maharashtra. The only factor to decide whether there would be any extension will be the number of cases in the state," he said.

The restrictions across Maharashtra were first imposed on April 15 and have been extended till May 31 as the state continues to register a huge spike of daily Covid-19 cases. The one-day case count, however, is gradually witnessing a downward trend.