Early-stage trials for coronavirus vaccine developed in Singapore could start next month, says professor
Updated : May 21, 2020 09:01 PM IST
Scientists in Singapore are developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, with hopes that early-stage clinical trials could start as soon as next month, according to Wang Linfa, professor and director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases program at Duke-NUS Medical School.
Meanwhile, a test kit developed by the school could be a “game changer” in the fight against Covid-19 by detecting coronavirus antibodies in an hour, according a press release citing Professor Patrick Casey, Senior Vice Dean of Research at Duke-NUS.
That would allow the test kit to be used in contact tracing and assessing herd immunity, contributing to wider efforts in the fight against Covid-19.