E-pharmacy: Parliamentary panel urges health ministry to implement draft rules without delay

'Stringent regulation of the e-health and e-pharmacy sector is essential in view of the potential harm it can cause to health of end user in case of misuse," the committee's report stated.

The department-related Parliamentary committee on commerce has urged the ministry of health and family welfare to (MoHFW) to notify the draft e-pharmacy rule and said it was “appalled” that the rules have not been finalised till date.

The committee, which is headed by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, while tabling it’s 176th report on ‘Promotion and Regulation of E-Commerce in India' said that undue delay in adopting a definitive regulatory framework results in uncertainty, which is not conducive for the fast pace digital markets and also the committee. It recommended the draft e-pharmacy rules are finalised and implemented without further delay.

“The committee, while appreciating the rise of e-commerce in the pharmacy and health sector, expresses concern at the possible misuse of such avenues for distribution of illegal or unethical medicines or outdated, substituted, or counterfeit medications amid the absence of regulations. Stringent regulation of the e-health and e-pharmacy sector is essential in view of the potential harm it can cause to health of end user in case of misuse," the report stated.

The committee, in the report, recommended that — comprehensive guidelines, that encompass the due diligence measures, be undertaken by the e-pharmacy/e-health platforms, mandatory registration with the appropriate authority for sale of drugs, assigning responsibility on such platforms for the sale of genuine drugs, regulating the sale of controlled drugs, etc — should be formulated in consultation with the stakeholders. According to the panel, no decisions have been taken on the recommendations made by Group of Ministers (GoM).

“The committee opines hat delay in such crucial policy matter is not conducive to the fast paced digital market. The committee, therefore, reiterates its recommendation and urges the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to notify e-pharmacy rules and formulate comprehensive guidelines with regard to e-pharmacy/e-health platforms,” it said.

Citing actions taken by the ministry in this regard, the report said the ministry has published a draft gazette notification dated August 28, 2018 for amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 to regulate the online sale of medicines through e-platform in the country. The draft rules published contain provisions for registration of e-pharmacy, periodic inspection of e-pharmacy, prohibition of sale of certain categories of drugs through e-pharmacy, monitoring of e-pharmacy, etc. A large number of comments were received which were compiled and examined.

The ministry also informed the committee that three groups of assistant secretaries, one each in the ministry of electronics and information technology, department of pharmaceuticals and ministry of health and family welfare were constituted to study the draft rules and submit their reports. Recommendations of assistant secretaries received from the respective departments were considered by the ministry, and a few recommendations were agreed to.

The panel said necessary provisions should be incorporated in the amendment bill to empower and enable the Competition Commission of India as well as the digital and markets and data unit to effectively regulate the fast paced digital market taking into account the present day realities. It recommended the ministry of corporate affairs to take concerted efforts to finalise and get the bill enacted at the earliest.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha on March 17, 2023, related to the online sale of medicines, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that there are several cases pending in various high courts on online sale of drugs and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has forwarded the order of the Delhi high court, which injuncted the online pharmacies from online sale of medicines without licence, to all state and union territory drugs controllers in 2019. Further, show cause notices were issued by CDSCO to various firms engaged in online sale of drugs on February 8 and 9, 2023 and the CDSCO informed that no specific report had been received regarding creation of their own health data by e-pharmacies on their portal.

However there was no specific answer to the questions on whether the government is planning to completely ban online sale of medicines, and whether the Ggovernment has finalised the guidelines for sale and distribution of drugs through e-pharmacies. The minister also did not refer to the provisions in the draft bill, regarding the online pharmacies.

The recommendation comes at a time when the CDSCO has tightened the implementation of the existing rules and regulations related to the sales of drug. The draft of new Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2022, has proposed regulations in place for regulating and monitoring the online pharmacy sector.

The e-pharmacy market in India is valued at around $350 million. While there are around 50 companies operating in the space, the online pharmacies account for only 1.5-3 percent of the total pharmacy sales in India, which stand at over $10 billion.