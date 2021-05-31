  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

E-pass mandatory for inter-district travel in Maharashtra: Who's eligible, how to apply and much more

Updated : May 31, 2021 16:21:21 IST

With lockdown extended till June 15, valid e-pass is needed for inter-district travels
Every person except those in exempted categories need to apply for e-pass on official COVID-19 website of Maharashtra Police
Government servants travelling for official purposes and those involved in emergency services are exempted from this requirement.
E-pass mandatory for inter-district travel in Maharashtra: Who's eligible, how to apply and much more
Published : May 31, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

J Kumar Infra wins Rs 1,300 crore order from MMRDA

J Kumar Infra wins Rs 1,300 crore order from MMRDA

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Ready to immunise 1 crore population everyday starting mid-July, says Dr NK Arora

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Ready to immunise 1 crore population everyday starting mid-July, says Dr NK Arora

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC multi-cap fund garners over Rs 1,900-cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC multi-cap fund garners over Rs 1,900-cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement