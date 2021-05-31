E-pass mandatory for inter-district travel in Maharashtra: Who's eligible, how to apply and much more

The Maharashtra government has extended restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including inter-district travels. Those who need to travel between June 1-15 within the state will now require an e-pass. An e-pass, an electronically generated travel pass, has been made mandatory for a road journey outside one's current district.

While announcing the extension of restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray mentioned relaxations in some districts where the positivity rate is declining. There are restrictions on inter-district travel even though the state government has allowed some relaxation in the districts, including Mumbai, where the case positivity rate is less than 10 percent and occupancy of oxygen beds is less than 40 percent.

Residents can travel outside their districts only for limited emergency reasons such as extreme medical emergencies, the death of a first relative, marriage, etc.

Those working in the banking sector, ATM services, export industries, security personnel, IT professionals including those linked to internet services and people working with broadcasting or cable networks will be allowed to travel with an e-pass.

Government servants travelling for official purposes and those involved in emergency services are exempted from this requirement.

Delivery personnel of e-commerce platforms (essential and non-essential goods), restaurants, and any individual working in the transportation and operation of essential services will not be required to carry an e-pass

How to apply for an e-pass?

Visit the Maharashtra government's official website to apply for an e-pass. The offices of Superintendent of Police in districts and Zonal Deputy Commissioner in cities are authorized to issue the e-pass.

One can apply online for an e-pass through the official COVID website of Maharashtra Police. Once the application is submitted the local police authorities will process it according to the place of origin chosen by the applicant.

Click on "Click Here to Apply for e-Pass" on the home page

Choose your preferred language (The application form should be filled in English only)

A new page will open asking "What do you need help with?"

Select "e-Pass to travel during Curfew"

A page with instructions will pop up

Enter all required details including name, number, address, ID proof, etc.

The size of the photo should not exceed 200 KB and the size of the relevant document should not exceed 1 MB

Fill in details correctly and click on submit

After submitting the application, you will receive a token ID. Save it, and use it to check the status of your application. You will need to enter the Token ID in order to check your application status. If your application is approved, you can download your e-Pass directly.

The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity, and a QR code. Keep a soft or hard copy with you while traveling and show it to the police when asked.

A valid identity proof

Medical fitness certificate

Wedding cards or related documents for marriage

Medical report of persons travelling for medical emergency or death certificate in the case of death

Document pertaining to other emergency purposes are required

How long does it take to get an e-pass?

Every police jurisdiction has formed dedicated cells to process the applications. Attempts are being made to clear the applications at the earliest and latest by one day prior to the travel date.