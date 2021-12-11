e-health on the rise, but up against offline players and regulatory hurdles: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic set off rapid growth in the e-health sector. However, it has to contend with stiff competition from offline incumbents as well as regulatory obstacles, reported CLSA.

“Rising adoption of online service offerings should enable multi-fold growth for e-health-focused companies in India in the next five years,” said CLSA in its report.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the e-health market stands at $1.4 billion, a CAGR growth of 67 percent over 2018-2020. Within the segment, e-pharmacy has emerged as the biggest vertical, while e-OTC, e-diagnostics, and e-consultation are the other major verticals.

The e-pharmacy vertical is expected to grow to $3.7 billion by 2022 but companies face a significant challenge from the 8.5 lakh physical retail pharmacies that are also represented by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

Offline players can offer greater convenience by fulfilling orders under a few hours, an essential requirement when dealing with medicines for treating issues such as infections, gastro, and gynaecology. At the same time, customers are not relying on e-pharmacy companies to fulfil such orders.

For customers, the main attraction for online players is the significant discounts that are offered by these companies. The entry of big names like Reliance Retail, Tata Digital, and Flipkart has increased the cash burn in the sector, with many players offering 25-30 percent discounts.

Another vertical that saw rapid growth in recent months, mostly on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been the e-consultation space. But the vertical has been witnessing a decline as CLSA stated that “patients prefer to meet doctors face-to-face, which indicates low penetration of digital health not only in India but in other big markets.”

The report added that seeing China’s model of players like JD Health, Ping An Good Doctor, and Alibaba Health show that “an integrated offering that includes a broad spectrum of services is better placed to gain scale and turn profitable in the heavily discount-driven market.”