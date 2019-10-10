Health Minister Harsh Vardhan defends e-cigarette ban, says ENDS could lead to drug usage

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan defended the government’s decision to ban e-cigarettes in the country, stating that it could have turned non-smokers into cigarette smokers and drug users. In his edit page article on ‘The Times of India’, the minister said the move shows the government’s determination to curb such menaces.

The big picture

The Union Cabinet approved a blanket ban on e-cigarettes in the country with a complete suspension of its manufacturing, import, export, distribution and storage last month. The decision comes after demands from several quarters to ban Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), which include e-cigarettes, Heat-Not-Burn devices, Vape, e-Sheesha, e-Nicotine Flavoured Hookah, and other similar devices.

How is an e-cigarette different from a common cigarette?

E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco but heats the liquid chemicals into vapour or steam that a person inhales. This is the reason it is also called vaping.

Opinion divided over ban

Supporters of the ban state that even though the product is missing the estimated 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, it still contains a number of substances that could potentially be harmful. They also say that e-cigarette flavours appeal particularly to children and risk getting them addicted to nicotine.

Those who oppose the ban argue that the product will be helpful in ending smoking addiction among people. Many nations such as Great Britain have given green signal to the product as an alternative to smoking.

Here is what the minister says

On tobacco: Harsh Vardhan, who is also an ENT surgeon, said two-fifths of cancers in India are related to tobacco use and that one person dies every ten seconds in the country due to tobacco usage. The minister further said that his experience with tobacco patients has strengthened his determination to 'fight this menace.'

On e-cigarette ban: The minister said e-cigarettes that are deceptively promoted as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes usually contains nicotine, which is toxic, highly addictive and known to be a lethal chemical. Further, e-cigarette cartridges can also be used as delivery devices for addictive and harmful substances such as cannabis and opiates.

On e-cigarettes' effect on youth: E-cigarette industry targets youth as potential customers.

