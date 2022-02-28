Dynasts dented country's self-confidence by questioning Covid vaccine: PM Modi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, saying "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.

Addressing a rally at Maharajganj, Modi said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.
Taking a swipe at rivals, the prime minister said they always cared for the interest of their family but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity.
Polling in Maharajganj will take place in the sixth phase on March 3.
