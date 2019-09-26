Business
Drugs made from local ingredients may be removed from price control list, says report
Updated : September 26, 2019 09:36 AM IST
Centre is examining ways to tackle the challenges such as how to verify claims about the use of locally sourced APIs.
China is the source of the bulk of the API’s, the new decision could change the situation.
