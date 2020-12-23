Healthcare Drugmakers expect tests to confirm vaccines effective against new coronavirus variant Updated : December 23, 2020 08:44 AM IST Moderna Inc, Germany’s CureVac and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc also believe their shots will work against the new threat that has sown chaos in Britain. The mutation known as the B.1.1.7 lineage may be up to 70 percent more infectious and more of a concern for children. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.