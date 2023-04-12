Drug association writes to DCGI on e-pharma operations, Centre likely to call a meeting with cos

CNBC TV18 exclusively learnt from sources that the Health Ministry might soon call E-Pharmacies for a physical meeting.

The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on operations of E-Pharmacies. AIOCD stated that despite the issuance of notices, E-Pharmacy companies have not stopped their operations.

The association said, "We feel that E-Pharmacy entities are taking orders via service providing portals and whatsapp. Orders are forwarded to medical stores for supply of medicines & such medical stores owners are sending medicines to the customer through third party courier services or logistics partners provided by the online platform owners."

AIOCD stated that E-pharmacy platforms are working like aggregators, hence they are not allowed to make advertisement for sale of medicine or any type of service providing advertisement on behalf of any drug licence holder.

The Drug Association also highlighted this is violation of Section 61, 64 & 65 & DCGI should immediately pay attention to this.

The source further informed that E-Pharma companies must start the practice of 'E Prescription' which should be based on an Indian model and not the global model.