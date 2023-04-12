Drug association writes to DCGI on e-pharma operations, Centre likely to call a meeting with cos

CNBC TV18 exclusively learnt from sources that the Health Ministry might soon call E-Pharmacies for a physical meeting.
The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on operations of E-Pharmacies. AIOCD stated that despite the issuance of notices, E-Pharmacy companies have not stopped their operations.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The association said, "We feel that E-Pharmacy entities are taking orders via service providing portals and whatsapp. Orders are forwarded to medical stores for supply of medicines & such medical stores owners are sending medicines to the customer through third party courier services or logistics partners provided by the online platform owners."
AIOCD stated that E-pharmacy platforms are working like aggregators, hence they are not allowed to make advertisement for sale of medicine or any type of service providing advertisement on behalf of any drug licence holder.
Also read: E-pharmacy: Parliamentary panel urges health ministry to implement draft rules without delay
The Drug Association also highlighted this is violation of Section 61, 64 & 65 & DCGI should immediately pay attention to this.
CNBC TV18 exclusively also learnt from sources that the Health Ministry might soon call E-Pharmacies for a physical meeting.
The source further informed that E-Pharma companies must start the practice of 'E Prescription' which should be based on an Indian model and not the global model.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!