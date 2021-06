Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in focus, because it is extending the limited pilot soft launch for the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, which was initiated in Hyderabad on May 14. The company is scaling it up to other cities, such as Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

The pilot launch is expected to help in terms of testing the logistics such as cold storage and other logistical arrangements before the commercial launch.

People cannot register during this limited pilot phase, but the registration is expected to open up once the commercial launch takes place.