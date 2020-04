Suburban Diagnostics have opened three drive-through COVID-19 test facilities in India’s commercial capital Mumbai.

The ‘Drive-Thru Collection Points,’ at Andheri, Girgaon and Goregaon will enable the technicians to collect samples from travellers enabling more efficiency in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a drive-through process wherein we collect samples," lab technician Mohammed Rizwan was quoted as saying by the ANI.

According to Suburban Diagnostics’ website, the facilities come with trained staff with adequate personal equipment to ensure safe collection.

Mumbai: Suburban Diagnostics has started an initiative called 'COVID-19 Drive-Thru Collection Point' on Western Express Highway in Goregaon to collect samples of people. Mohammed Rizwan, technician says, "This is a drive-through process wherein we collect samples." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5S4ZnIkvrp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Travellers should register for the service online on the lab’s website and carry the screenshot of the token number they receive. Only travellers on four-wheelers carrying doctor’s prescription for COVID-19 test along with valid ID proof are allowed to use the facilities.

Once the person reaches the facility on the allotted time, the staff will take over the process and carry out the test without any need for the person to step out of the vehicle.

Maharashtra has become the most affected state with around 4,700 cases and over 200 deaths. The setting up of the facilities comes as the megacity emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotbeds in the country.

The total coronavirus cases in the country increased to 18,601 cases. While 3251 people have been cured or discharged, the death toll has risen to 590, as per health ministry reports.