Healthcare Drinking alcohol can make the coronavirus worse, the WHO says in recommending restricting access Updated : April 16, 2020 01:53 PM IST Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching Covid-19 and governments around the world should limit access during coronavirus lockdowns, the World Health Organization said late Tuesday. The WHO said alcohol consumption is associated with a number of communicable and noncommunicable diseases that can make a person more vulnerable to catching Covid-19. “Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the office said.