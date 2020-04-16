  • SENSEX
Drinking alcohol can make the coronavirus worse, the WHO says in recommending restricting access

Updated : April 16, 2020 01:53 PM IST

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching Covid-19 and governments around the world should limit access during coronavirus lockdowns, the World Health Organization said late Tuesday.
The WHO said alcohol consumption is associated with a number of communicable and noncommunicable diseases that can make a person more vulnerable to catching Covid-19.
“Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the office said.
