The first batch of the anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was released today as the country battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Ministers Rajanth Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan released the first batch today.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave the emergency use approval to the 2-DG drug as an additional therapy for moderate to severe coronavirus patients, earlier this month.

What is 2-DG?

2-DG or 2-deoxy-D-glucose was developed by the leading laboratory of the DRDO, the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with leading drug manufacturer Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The drug is an oral anti-COVID medicine that functions as an adjunct care medication. The drug is an analogue of the glucose molecule and can easily be mass-produced, according to the DRDO.

How effective will be 2-DG on COVID-19 patients?

2-DG helps COVID-19 patients in two important ways. Firstly, similar to glucose, the molecule spreads through the body and binds onto cells that have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Upon reaching these viral-infected cells, the molecule then prevents the viral mechanism from synthesising more viral production. Secondly, it starts destroying the spike proteins’ energy production mechanism.

By stoping the SARS CoV-2 virus from replicating and by stopping its energy production it helps halt the spread of infection across the body, especially across vital organs like lungs. This has the added benefit of reducing the oxygen dependency of COVID-19 patients, as their lungs are less affected by the virus.

How was 2-DG developed?

The development of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 began in April 2020. INMAS with the assistance of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, found that this molecule works effectively against the coronavirus.

Seeing the preliminary in-vitro, the DCGI gave permission for the start of clinical trials by May 2020. A total of 110 patients were part of the Phase II trials. The results were that the drug showed 2.5 times faster symptomatic cure than Standard of Care at different testing endpoints.

The Phase II trials were completed by October 2020, and seeing the results Phase III approval was granted in November 2020. The Phase III human trials were conducted in 27 COVID-19 hospitals spread across various states in India.