DRDO allows Laurus Labs to manufacture, market COVID-19 drug 2DG

Laurus Labs on Friday received a license from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market COVID-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG). The drug has been given emergency approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing.

"Laurus Labs has already applied with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 2DG," it added.

Two other companies -- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Shilpa Medicare -- have also got the go-ahead for the manufacturing and marketing of 2DG. On June 28, pharma major Dr Reddy's announced the commercial launch of 2DG at a maximum retail price of Rs 990 per sachet.

The Defence Ministry had on May 8 said the clinical trials of 2DG showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of 2DG drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

The drug comes in powder form in sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water, the ministry said. In the efficacy trends, the ministry had said, patients treated with 2DG showed faster symptomatic cures than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

