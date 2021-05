Hyderabad-based drug maker Dr Reddy's intends to vaccinate 125 million (12.5 crore) people in the coming 8-12 months with its Russia-developed and locally-made Sputnik V vaccines. The first 15-20 percent of the initial supplies will be imported from Russia. The company is in talks with two states and already has a firm commitment to supply 36 million doses.

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and Dr Reddy’s will locally manufacture the jabs in India. As per the agreement, the Indian company can manufacture up to 250 million doses with a further extension on mutual consent with RDIF.

Price of Sputnik V in India

The first shipment that was received on May 1 in India was cleared by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13. The first dose of Sputnik V was injected on a pilot basis in Hyderabad on May 14. The Sputnik V vaccine will be available at Rs 995.40 per dose including GST. Company officials have indicated that prices are expected to drop when it is locally manufactured, which is expected to happen by June.

Dr Reddy’s has indicated that the price will remain the same irrespective of who purchases the vaccine, be it the government or private channels.

Supply Chain for the Vaccine

Dr Reddy’s is leaving no stone unturned and has six manufacturing partners in line to ensure smooth and timely supply to states. The company intends to work closely with hospitals in metros that can handle the minus 18 degrees Celsius storage that is needed for Sputnik V.