Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4 miss analysts estimates; profit down 27.5% to Rs 554 crore

Updated : May 14, 2021 12:48:17 IST

The firm reported a 27.5 percent decline in net profit at Rs 554 crore as against Rs 764 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CNBC-TV18 had estimated a profit of Rs 654.80 crore in the March quarter for the pharma major.