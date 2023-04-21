Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil injection in the US

homehealthcare NewsDr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil injection in the US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. On Friday announced that the company along with its subsidiaries together launched Treprostinil injection in the US market.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the injection is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin. The injection relaxes blood vessels and increases the supply of blood to the lungs.
Treprostinil injection belongs to a group of agents called prostacyclin mimetic used for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, to diminish symptoms associated with exercise. Studies establishing effectiveness included patients with NYHA Functional Class II-IV (mild shortness of breath) symptoms. The drug’s most common adverse reactions (incidence more than 3%) reported in clinical studies are subcutaneous infusion site pain and reaction, headache, diarrhea, nausea, jaw pain, vasodilatation, edema, and hypotension.
Recently, the pharmaceutical major had roped in actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for ready-to-serve fruit beverage segment Rebalanz Vitors.  Last month, Eris Lifesciences had acquired nine dermatology brands from Dr Reddy's for Rs 275 cr. Moreover, on April 5, the company was trading at its fresh 52-week high.
Dr Reddy’s quarter three earnings reported in December had consolidated revenue at Rs 6,790 crore, up 27.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. The revenue surge was mainly led by the introduction of new products and increasing volumes. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped by a huge 75.4 percent to Rs 1,244 crore compared to a year ago.
The shares of DRL were trading flat at noon today.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
