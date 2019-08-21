Healthcare
Dr Reddy's gets 8 observations from USFDA for its Duvvada facility
Updated : August 21, 2019 08:49 AM IST
The audit of the company's formulations manufacturing plant (Vizag SEZ Plant 1) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed on Tuesday, Dr. Reddy's said in a filing to the BSE.
The FDA Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.
