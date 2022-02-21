Dr Reddy's gains on back of Duvvada facility getting EIR from US FDA

The US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Duvvada plant at Visakhapatnam. This is after the US drug regulator had issued 8 observations to the plant. This news coupled with Russian firm Binnopaharm Group acquiring two of its anti-bacterial brands resulted in the stock gaining during Monday's early mornings trading session.

An EIR signifies that there is a closure of the observations which were issued to the facility when it was inspected.

In October, the US FDA had issued 8 observations to the company's formulation plant. This was for two of the company's facilities- FTO 7 and FTO 9. FTO 7 has had its fair share of trysts with the US FDA. The facility, which is a sterile manufacturing plant, had been issued with a warning letter back in 2015, following which it was re-inspected in October 2018 by the US FDA, which again resulted in the plant receiving a couple of observations. Eventually, the facility received an EIR in February 2019.

This is the second time that an EIR has been issued to the company. However, this was probably expected because the company in its Q3 conference call had indicated that they were extremely confident in terms of getting an EIR for the facility and that it was critical for the company's near to medium-term US growth. So this is definitely a positive development for Dr. Reddy's.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rose over 2 percent in early trade on Monday, on the back of this news and also of Binnopharm Group acquiring two of its anti-bacterial brands in Russia and CIS region. In the morning session, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was trading at Rs 4,370.45, up Rs 49.45, or 1.14 percent on the BSE. The stock is currently trading at Rs 4,325.15 on the BSE, up 0.096 percent in the last one day alone. The stock has risen 2.70 percent in the past 5 days.

