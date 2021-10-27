Dr Lal Pathlabs to adopt twin-brand strategy after Suburban Diagnostics’ acquisition

Dr Lal Pathlabs will adopt a twin-brand strategy after Suburban Diagnostics’s acquisition, the company’s managing director Om Manchanda told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

The diagnostic company reported strong earnings for the September-ended quarter. However, the bigger development is that it has acquired Suburban Diagnostics, which is a large outfit in Mumbai, in an all-cash deal of Rs 925 crore.

“In terms of driving this platform, this is going to be an organic play and we will continue with both the brands. Suburban will continue to stay as a brand on its own and Dr Lal Pathlabs will also continue in the western region. So, both these brands as a twin-brand strategy will fight for the market share,” Manchanda said.

On the Suburban Diagnostics deal, he said the firm evaluated both cash and equity options. The way it worked out is in the interest of all the stakeholders, he said, adding that the company has cash in its books and wanted to use that as well, which suited the sellers too.

“Pre-acquisition, we noticed the gap in western and southern markets and we were keen to proceed with this transaction given that it meets our requirement in the western region. So, once we come in there, we make this brand travel to other parts of Maharashtra and the western region. So, from here on, we plan to grow this business organically and leverage its network in Mumbai city and Maharashtra,” Manchanda said.

