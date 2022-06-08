As India recorded biggest COVID-19 spike in over three months on Wednesday, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a leading public health and policy expert, said that for every symptomatic case in the country, "there could be 20 asymptomatic cases".

Estimating that the majority of the cases are asymptomatic, Dr Lahariya said, "We know that after Omicron wave, the majority in the range of 90 to 95 percent could be asymptomatic." However, he added, "We don't know the exact number."

"We know that all these 5,000 cases (reported on Wednesday) which are reported are not all symptomatic. Some of them are asymptomatic also... we don't know what the proportion is of asymptomatic , but it is very logical to say that for every confirmed symptomatic case, there could be 20 asymptomatic cases," he said.

In India, Maharashtra has been witnessing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases . On Wednesday, the state reported the highest tally at 1,881. It's capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,242 new cases, almost double Monday's count.

Ninety four percent of these 1,242 cases were asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in latest bulletin.

After days of reporting cases between 2,000 and 4,000, India registered a single-day spike of 5,233 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This was the highest one-day surge the country reported in 94 days.

It is not rare for COVID-19 numbers to fluctuate on daily basis. But let's take a look at the trend since June 1:

On June 1, as many as 2,745 cases were recorded in a day. Then a day later, on June 2, 3,712 new cases were reported. on June 3, there were 4,041 fresh cases. Then again on June 4, the number of cases dropped slightly below 4,000 only to see a spike the next day. After this series of ups and down, a massive spike was reported on June 8 when the country reported over 5,000 cases.

Speaking about this fluctuation, Dr Lahariya said this may be a "reflection of testing patterns".

"It may have been a reflection of testing patterns -- at the testing level and at the individual level. When cases rise, people start testing themselves and when the cases are low, people do not test themselves. Similarly, if you increase the testing numbers, you'll get a higher number of people. This minor variation will continue being there," he said.

"The baseline of SARS-CoV-2 is low and the only direction these cases can go is up and that is what is happening," the doctor said.

He added, "Many countries which are testing more are reporting 25,000 and 30,000 cases. But the impact of those infections is unchanged. At a certain point in time, we have to decide whether we will not count infection alone or our approach should not be looking at infection alone. The only utility (of counting infections is) to get a sense how these infections are moving and nothing more than that," he said.

Dr Lahariya, however, said, "These cases will always be reported. The cases will rise and fall in the due course for long."