Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital secures Rs 215 crore funding, charts expansion plans

Chennai-based chain of eye speciality hospitals, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare Limited, has raised Rs 215 crore in debt from UK-funded CDC Group. The company said its latest round of funding will go into expanding its geographical footprint, even as it mulls over opening hospitals across India, Africa and South Asia.

Another part of the fund will go towards making investments in technology for super-speciality eye-care. Earlier this year, the hospital had secured Rs 270 crore from Singapore-based Temasek.

Inside Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

“Since we are a zero-debt company as things stand today, we have decided to raise this capital in the form of debt as opposed to equity,” said Amar Agarwal, chairman, Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, speaking to CNBC-TV18.com. The funding will primarily be utilised by the company to aid its expansion within and outside India.

As things stand, Agarwal’s has a pan-India presence of 91 hospitals across 12 States and an additional 14 hospitals in Africa. “Our 500-crore-rupee investment roadmap will focus on opening a total of 150 hospitals within India,” said Agarwal, "We need to build around 60 more hospitals, which will be done in the next three years.”

Its pan-India expansion plan will also see Agarwal’s Healthcare Limited focus on improving its footprint in Maharashtra through a series of greenfield and brownfield projects.

"When we opened our first hospital in Pune, our brand was strong in the region, and we thus decided to start a brownfield development,” said Agarwal, “The advantage we enjoyed was that from day one, we began seeing income flow in.” The company also has plans to increase its hospital count in Africa from 14 to over 20 in a year’s time.

Given the CDC Group’s focus on Africa and South Asia, Agarwal’s Healthcare Limited is looking to bank on the fund to boost its overseas presence, in addition to expanding in Maharashtra, Kerala and central India. “We will also be investing more in cutting edge technology such as SMILE, Femto Laser and Robotic Cataract Surgery across our centres,” said Adil Agarwal, the company’s chief executive officer.