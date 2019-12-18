TOP NEWS »

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital secures Rs 215 crore funding, charts expansion plans

Updated : December 18, 2019 08:19 PM IST

Earlier this year, the hospital had secured Rs 270 crore from Singapore-based Temasek.
As things stand, Agarwal’s has a pan-India presence of 91 hospitals across 12 States and an additional 14 hospitals in Africa.
Its pan-India expansion plan will also see Agarwal’s Healthcare Limited focus on improving its footprint in Maharashtra through a series of greenfield and brownfield projects.
