Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital secures Rs 215 crore funding, charts expansion plans

Earlier this year, the hospital had secured Rs 270 crore from Singapore-based Temasek.
As things stand, Agarwal’s has a pan-India presence of 91 hospitals across 12 States and an additional 14 hospitals in Africa.
Its pan-India expansion plan will also see Agarwal’s Healthcare Limited focus on improving its footprint in Maharashtra through a series of greenfield and brownfield projects.
