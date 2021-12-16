Download international travel certificate via Paytm; here's how to do it

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has launched international travel certificates on its app through the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder. The new feature enables a user to get certificate having name, passport number, details of the vaccine of an individual.
Travel certificates for both Covaxin and Covishield are now accepted in most of the countries across the world. But restrictions have been imposed on international travellers following COVID-19 variant Omicron threat.
Here's how to download the certificate
The app's Vaccine Finder feature also lets people check the availability of vaccine slots. People can search for slots based on pin codes or districts. The app allows people to choose between 1st and 2nd dose too.
Over 16.42 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 141.80 crore vaccine doses have been provided to them so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, it said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and Union Territories to be administered, the ministry said.
