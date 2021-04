The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the double mutant COVID-19 variant, identified as B.1617, has spread to 17 countries as of April 27. The variant was first detected in India in early December last year.

The double mutant variant was detected in over 1,200 sequences that were uploaded to the open-access GISAID. The GISAID or the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data allows countries to upload the information regarding the genomic sequences of all coronavirus samples from test results in their respective countries. This allows nations to collaborate and monitor changes in the rapidly mutating crown shapes virus. It was originally launched in 2016 to be a database for sharing flu genomes.

Most of these sequences containing B.1617 were from India, the US, the UK, and Singapore.

Even though there have been concerns regarding the presence of B.1617, WHO has only classified it as a 'variant of interest'. Other COVID-19 variants like the Brazil variant (P.1), the UK variant (B.1.1.7), and the South African variant (B1.351) variant have all been classified as 'variant of concern'.

WHO in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic reported that last week had seen an increase of nearly 57 lakh COVID-19 cases, 38 percent of which came from India alone.

"Preliminary modelling by WHO based on sequences submitted to GISAID suggest that B1617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility, with other co-circulating variants also demonstrating increased transmissibility," the WHO update said.

"Other drivers may include challenges around the implementation and adherence to public health and social measures and social gatherings (including mass gatherings during cultural and religious celebrations, and elections)," it added.