  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Don't panic, work together: PM Modi on Coronavirus

Updated : March 03, 2020 03:12 PM IST

PM Modi also tweeted a poster highlighting basic hygiene like washing hands frequently and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, six fresh cases of suspected Coronavirus with high viral load was detected in Agra besides one in Lucknow.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, there is at least one case in Delhi, one in Telangana and one in Jaipur, where a traveller from Italy showed signs.
Don't panic, work together: PM Modi on Coronavirus

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement