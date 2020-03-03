Healthcare
Don't panic, work together: PM Modi on Coronavirus
Updated : March 03, 2020 03:12 PM IST
PM Modi also tweeted a poster highlighting basic hygiene like washing hands frequently and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, six fresh cases of suspected Coronavirus with high viral load was detected in Agra besides one in Lucknow.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, there is at least one case in Delhi, one in Telangana and one in Jaipur, where a traveller from Italy showed signs.