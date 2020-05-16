Healthcare Don't open state borders for few months: Chhattisgarh CM to PM Modi Updated : May 16, 2020 12:27 PM IST Baghel had earlier told that Chhattisgarh would not open its boundaries till the time the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak improves. The Chief Minister's suggestions came days after the Prime Minister sought advice from states for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365