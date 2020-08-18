Healthcare Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US, says former first lady Michelle Obama Updated : August 18, 2020 10:52 AM IST Former US vice president and presumptive Democractic presidential candidate Biden, 77, will challenge 74-year-old Republican incumbent President Trump in the November 3 election. Michelle Obama lamented that in the presidential elections four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn't matter or may be because they were fed up. Obama asserted that the US has to vote for Biden in numbers that cannot be ignored. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply