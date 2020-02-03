Healthcare Donald Trump says US has 'shut down' coronavirus threat; China shuns help Updated : February 03, 2020 06:46 AM IST Trump appeared to downplay concerns about the impact in the United States of the flu-like virus that has killed 350 people in China. Concerns about the virus spurred the United States to declare a public health emergency and bar entry to foreign nationals who have recently visited China. Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said China had been more open about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but had not yet accepted US offers of assistance.