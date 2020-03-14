  • SENSEX
Donald Trump declares US emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads globally

Updated : March 14, 2020 11:49 AM IST

The latest steps came two days after Trump announced travel restrictions blocking US entry for most people from continental Europe.
The three major US stock indexes rallied more than 9 percent on Friday, rebounding from Wall Street's biggest daily drop since 1987.
The US Federal Reserve followed suit with $37 billion of Treasury bond purchases, accelerating the enhanced market liquidity measures announced on Thursday.
Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

After ICICI, HDFC Bank may invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

Closing bell: Sensex settles 1,325 points higher, Nifty ends at 10,024; SBI, Tata Steel lead gains

