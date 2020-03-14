Economy Donald Trump declares US emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads globally Updated : March 14, 2020 11:49 AM IST The latest steps came two days after Trump announced travel restrictions blocking US entry for most people from continental Europe. The three major US stock indexes rallied more than 9 percent on Friday, rebounding from Wall Street's biggest daily drop since 1987. The US Federal Reserve followed suit with $37 billion of Treasury bond purchases, accelerating the enhanced market liquidity measures announced on Thursday.