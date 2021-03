With the surge in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and growing concerns of the second wave of infection, several states have begun to impose night curfews. States like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra have been observing night curfew in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In Punjab, for instance, the night curfew was earlier applied to only four districts. However, following a spike in cases, the curfew from 9 pm to 5 am has been extended to 11 districts. In Maharashtra's Pune, too, despite a night curfew, fatalities have begun to rise, forcing authorities to look at more stringent protocols.

Nearly 40,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours and there are concerns that more states may follow suit.

How effective is the night curfew?

From the number of states imposing and extending night curfew hours, it would not be incorrect to infer that it is seen as a successful preventive mechanism. The Centre, however, in a recent letter to Maharashtra, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the nation’s daily tally, said only night curfew was not enough to beat the pandemic.

In a letter to Maharashtra’s State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that focus must remain on the tracking, testing and isolating cases. Warning that the state was at the cusp of a second wave, Bhushan said, “Measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns have very limited impact on containing or suppressing the transmission. The district administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategies.”

What do health experts say?

Health experts say that curfews are a measure to reduce social gatherings, which in turn, will help reduce the spread of infection. In a report by Health, Anne Rimoin, PhD, MPH, professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, USA was quoted as saying, “The hope is that it will discourage and decrease mobility among populations with the highest infection rates, who are also most likely to be out late at night.”

In a similar vein, Maria Polyakova, an economist at Stanford University, told New York Times that the general assumption is that the curfew will help slow down the pandemic. But the expert, who has studied the effects of the pandemic on the US economy, wonders if the trade-off is worth the economic risk.

“Assuming that nightclubs and such are already closed down anyway, for instance, prohibiting people from going for a walk around the block with their family at night is unlikely to reduce interactions,” she said.

The same report also cited a study carried out in the Hunan Province of China, at the beginning of the outbreak. The report published in Science found that curfews and lockdown measures had a paradoxical effect. The restrictions, researchers said, helped to reduce the spread within the community. However, it increased the risk of infection within households.

Why are states imposing night curfew

While timings of the curfew may vary, most states view the night curfew as a necessity to curtail the spread of infection. In this regard, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that given the spike in cases, “night curfew is necessary right now,” adding that Mumbaikars will have to cooperate and work together to avoid a complete lockdown.

The intent behind the night curfew is to strongly come down on social gatherings that could translate into COVID-19 clusters.

Explaining the need for a night curfew, Ravindra M Mehta, Senior Consultant & HOD – Pulmonology & Interventional pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals Jayanagar, told NDTV that a night curfew was important in spaces such as clubs, pubs and dance areas. The expert said that once under the influence of alcohol, people tend to throw caution to the wind.

“Also, the challenges for law enforcement authorities are much higher in the night. So if you reduce people cohering in an unlawful way, you may be able to at least curtail that part of social distancing and that is the logic behind the night curfew,” he was quoted as saying.