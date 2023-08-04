Docus.ai allows users to get diagnosis via AI chatbot

The chatbot leverages advanced AI technologies, such as GPT-4, OpenAI Text Embeddings, and Vector DBs to answer questions, determine diagnostics, and generate health reports for doctors.

Docus.ai, an AI-powered health platform, allows users to get a diagnosis with an AI chatbot and get second opinions from doctors in the US and EU. Via this AI powered platform, users can receive a diagnosis through conversing with a chatbot, then set up a consultation with a qualified doctor from the US or from more than 15 European countries.

The lack of a qualified doctor in an area should be no excuse to not get proper treatment. Docus.ai combines the efficiency of AI, with the knowledge of top doctors, making them accessible to all, the company stated.

“In fact, more than 10,000 users – mainly from the US, Europe, and India – have used this conversational AI chatbot in the first month of the launch! We've facilitated over 43,000 messages and continue to grow, meeting the needs of thousands of individuals right from the comfort of their homes” said Robert, the CEO & Co-founder at Docus.ai.

“By choosing from hundreds of top specialists from the US & Europe, you, your doctor, and the qualified specialists can work together to come up with a proper treatment method, in an inexpensive and productive manner,” he said.

Docus.ai has users converse with a chatbot to generate a general health report which is sent to the doctor they choose. The chatbot sends a health report to give a rundown on important information the doctor can use to prepare for the consultation.

The chatbot leverages advanced AI technologies, such as GPT-4, OpenAI Text Embeddings, and Vector DBs to answer questions, determine diagnostics, and generate health reports for doctors. The platform complies with privacy requirements for data protection throughout the process in order to ensure user anonymity and security, so patients who are not comfortable asking embarrassing questions to a doctor can ask a chatbot anonymously, it said.

With proper preparation, the doctor can start the consultation, have more time to spend talking to the patient, and be able to spend more time on treatment than the diagnosis.