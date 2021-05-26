Doctors suspect overuse of zinc and iron increases risk of black fungus infection Updated : May 26, 2021 18:21:46 IST Zinc has been shown to promote fungal growth especially of the species that causes black fungus Zinc has become one of the highest selling drugs in India as people take it to boost immunity Research has shown there is very little to no evidence that zinc does anything to prevent or treat COVID-19 Published : May 26, 2021 06:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply