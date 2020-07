Bhihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed people from Mumbai to get themselves tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s prescription. Till now it was compulsory to have a doctor’s prescription for getting tested for COVID-19.

Earlier today Aditya Thackrey, Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister confirmed the development by tweeting ‘BMC has decided to open up testing to any individual in the city without prescription/self attestation. Labs can now conduct RT PCR tests as per ICMR guidelines at the will of anyone. This will help citizens feel safer and test when they have a doubt, without any delays’.

BMC’s move to allow COVID-19 tests without doctor’s prescription will make it easier for people of Mumbai to get themselves tested without wasting any time.