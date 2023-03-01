Doctors in Jharkhand boycott work in protest against assaults on medical professionals

Health services in Jharkhand, India, were severely impacted on Wednesday as registered doctors from private and government hospitals participated in a token boycott of services, organized by the Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) and the Jharkhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against repeated assaults on doctors in the state.

Health services in Jharkhand, India, were severely impacted on Wednesday as registered doctors from private and government hospitals participated in a token boycott of services.

The boycott was organized by the Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) and the Jharkhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against repeated assaults on doctors in the state.

Also read | West Bengal issues advisory as adenovirus cases rise — boosts surveillance at hospitals

The Associations have demanded the implementation of the Medical Protection Act and an amendment to the Clinical Establishment Act to provide greater protection to doctors. The protest follows the assault of a noted orthopaedic surgeon, Anchal Kumar, at his residence by unidentified miscreants on Monday.

Emergency services were exempted from the boycott, according to JHSA and IMA. However, the Sadar hospital and the outpatient department (OPD) of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital, Ranchi, were deserted due to the boycott.

Doctors and teachers loyal to the Teachers Association and Junior Doctors Association also stayed away from duty at RIMS, forcing the OPD to remain closed for the day.

Doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad boycotted OPD duty but attended to patients in the emergency department. In Jamshedpur, teachers of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital, doctors, medical officers of Sadar hospital, and medics from private clinics and nursing homes took out a rally to the deputy commissioner's office to lodge their protest.

The IMA state coordinator Ajay Kumar Singh claimed that approximately 14,000 registered doctors from private clinics, nursing homes, government health centres, and hospitals, including six medical colleges, participated in the protest and boycotted work on Wednesday.

JHSA secretary Thakur Mritunjay Kumar Singh said, “It is the state government’s responsibility to provide security to doctors. Ironically, neither the governor nor any health official contacted the doctors’ bodies over the issue.”

He alleged that seven doctors were assaulted or insulted in the last two months in different districts of Jharkhand, including Garhwa, Hazaribag, Lohardaga, and Ranchi, but no action was taken.

Former Jharkhand health minister Bhanu Pratap Sahi raised the matter of doctors’ protest in the Assembly during the day and said the government should intervene to resolve their issues.

Although the government did not reply to Sahi in the House, state Health Minister Banna Gupta told reporters outside that the government would talk to the doctors and resolve their concerns.

Regarding the assault on the Ranchi surgeon, Gupta said he has asked the Ranchi senior superintendent of police to find the reason behind it and ensure stringent action in the case.

The protest highlighted the growing concerns of doctors in Jharkhand, who feel increasingly vulnerable to attacks from miscreants. The medical community's demands for greater protection and the government's response to these demands will determine the future of healthcare services in the state.