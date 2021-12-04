Doctors' conference in Bengaluru comes under scanner after one attendee tests positive for Omicron

As reports emerge about three doctors testing positive for COVID-19, an international medical conference organised at a star hotel in Bengaluru between November 19 and 21 has come under the scanner.

One doctor, who has tested positive with the Omicron variant, had attended the conference for a couple of hours on November 20 and started showing symptoms the next day.

As symptoms of the virus are seen at least 5-10 days after the incubation period, organisers of the conference believe the doctor may have been infected even before the conference. The gap between the doctor attending the conference and symptoms showing was less than 24 hours.

"He may have been hosting the virus in his body while attending the conference,” an organiser of the 28th annual conference of the Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) told The Times of India.

Some of the doctors are suspected to have compromised the COVID-19 protocol of wearing masks during dinner at the conference.

Around 60 medical professionals had physically attended the meeting, while international speakers were present online, organising secretary of the conference Dr BC Srinivas told the media house. All attendees were fully vaccinated.

According to a senior doctor, five doctors from a hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 of which three had attended the conference. Of the five doctors, three were detected with the Delta variant, one with Omicron and the fifth doctor’s genomic sequencing was awaited.

"It's already been 12 days since the conference got over. It is not a cluster but has to be seen only as isolated cases,” the organisers told TOI, adding that another 163 operation theatre staff from a hospital, some of whom were part of the conference, had not shown any symptoms and had tested negative of the virus.

The Karnataka health department said the government had learnt of the conference only after the first Omicron variant was detected.

"A total of 81 other persons who attended the conference including staffers in the hotel have been tested for Covid and they are all negative. We can’t come to any conclusion,” K.V. Trilok Chandra, special commissioner of health at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, told TOI.