In its first-ever guidelines on telemedicine practice in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said that a doctor can’t prescribe Schedule X drugs like anti-cancer medicines over tele-consultation.

The apex regulatory body for medical education and practice in India stated that drugs that are used for common ailments like topical antibiotics, antiseptics, antacids and cough suppressants can be prescribed through teleconsultation. Apart from this, NMC also suggested that drugs including antifungal agents for skin ailments, and antibiotic eye drops for conjunctivitis can be prescribed over a telephonic medium

However, during a teleconsultatio n, there will be no restriction on prescribing any add-on drugs, which can be used to improve an existing medical condition.

Schedule X drugs are a class of prescribed medicines, as per the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1945. These medicines can’t be sold over the counter without the prescription of a doctor. The retailers also need to maintain a record of the sale and purchase of such drugs. The Schedule X list includes medicines used in the treatment of serious conditions like cancer.

ALSO READ|

The NMC guidelines on telemedicine restrict the prescription of such drugs as these medicines should be prescribed only after proper diagnosis and considering all associated risks. Consulting a doctor in person allows an opportunity for the doctor to check the patient’s medical history and physical condition before prescribing any medicine or treatment. This ensures the patient gets a suitable treatment without any risks.

The guideline by NMC mandates the doctor to issue an e-prescription for the tele-consultation. The e-prescription should contain the doctor’s name, qualification, registration number, address and other contact details. It should also include the patient’s name, age, sex and contact details. Other than this, the e-prescription must carry the name of the prescribed drug in block letters along with a clear mention of the dose, frequency and duration of the drug to be taken.

Additionally, the guidelines have made it mandatory for doctors to maintain a digital trail of the documents related to the patient records, reports, images, data and other important details for at least three years from the date of the last consultation with the patient. However, for the teleconsultation fee, the guidelines stated that it should be treated as the same as in-person consultation charges.