Recent data shows a higher risk of COVID-19 affecting patients with high blood pressure. With the onset of COVID-19, the early studies showed that high blood pressure was the most common pre-existing condition, especially among the people hospitalised. It went as high as 30-50 percent of the patients. There is also research indicative of doubling the chances of death by a coronavirus in people with high blood pressure. This isn’t even limited to age anymore because hypertension starts as early as 35 years and is often ignored as stress.

This is an extremely serious matter in the times that we are living in. Not just that, but hypertension in itself has been labelled the ‘silent killer’ by the India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) study conducted last year. The study also stated that one in four adults has high blood pressure in India. Among people with high blood pressure, only half have been diagnosed and of those, only 1 in 10 have blood pressure under control. Systemic hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases - which is responsible for approximately 45 percent of global cardiovascular disease mortality and morbidity.

Hypertension accounts for 29 percent of all stroke and 24 percent of heart attacks and is attributable to 10.8 percent of all deaths in India. Indians experience cardiovascular deaths at least 10 years earlier than those in other developed countries. A meta-analysis of various studies done in different parts of India revealed that the overall prevalence of hypertension in India was 29.8 percent. Further analysis showed a difference in the prevalence of hypertension in urban (33.8 percent) and rural (27.6 percent) populations. However, this difference is gradually getting narrow due to dietary and lifestyle changes. If left untreated, hypertension in younger people can cause artery stiffening which can result in an increased risk of a stroke as well as kidney and brain damage in the future. Hypertension is now the most prevalent chronic disease in India.

As they always say, prevention is better than cure, so here are a few ways which could help you keep your blood pressure and health in check. Let me reiterate, hypertension should not be taken lightly especially during the current scenario.

Signs of hypertension to watch out for at home

Severe headaches

Fatigue

Vision problems

Difficulty breathing

Pounding in your chest, neck, or ears

Ideally, if you have 2 or more of these symptoms, we suggest you consult with a doctor immediately.

Why do people with hypertension need to take better care of themselves?

A weaker immune system is one of the reasons that make people with high blood pressure at a higher risk to contract coronavirus. The longer this condition goes by undetected the weaker your immune systems become. So, keeping a check on the tell-tale signs of high blood pressure, which is literally as simple as keeping a check on it with a home blood pressure test.

Ensure you do a preliminary consultation with a doctor to get started on blood pressure medication

Stock up on OTC medications to treat fever and other non-serious maladies.

Stay at home and limit contact with people as well as things as much as you can

Constantly clean and disinfect.

Reduce sodium intake: Unknowingly we consume a lot of sodium not just through the food that is cooked but also through processed meats and cheeses. There are also companies out there like Tata Salt Lite making low-sodium salt by up to 15-30 percent. It is found that salt substitutes may lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure, in people with normal and high blood pressure. Especially for the people who do not think they could commit to a complete low-sodium diet, this solution seems like an ideal fit for you. Consult your doctor and add this salt to your daily meal plan.

Finally, you need to remember that panic and distress are the enemies at this time. I know it is a tough spot to be in and the last thing on someone’s mind, but honestly, taking some time out in the day and just relax, even if it is 10 minutes. What you need to remember is that you cannot pour out of an empty cup.

Remember, healthy lifestyle choices, reducing stress, and more importantly reducing your sodium intake is the way to combat this silent killer and in turn, taking preventive measures against COVID-19.