Do you really need a COVID-19 booster shot? Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

There’s been a rapid increase in daily coronavirus cases owing to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. And therefore, India has begun administering a ‘precautionary dose’ or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

But will everyone need a COVID-19 booster shot? According to top microbiologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, booster doses are given as a matter of policy. It is not clear if boosters are needed for everybody as long as people are healthy, she said, adding while most of the country has received two doses of vaccines , booster doses are being given only to the more vulnerable sections.

“At most I would think people who have co-morbidities or are clinically vulnerable are the only people left in whom it makes sense to think about boosters. If industry or others want to use booster doses, I don’t think it does any harm but I am not sure that it has significant value in terms of protecting individuals from severe disease,” she told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

Dr Kang also called for clinically vulnerable children to be given vaccines. At present, children in the 15-18 years age group are being given the vaccine. She, however, said it is still unknown which vaccine is the best for children.

“Currently, we have only Covaxin which is being used in the programme but is it really the best vaccine for children, or should we wait until we have a better vaccine, that is a question that we need to ask,” she said.

According to her, the most important question that remains unanswered and the reason why children should be vaccinated is the occurrence of long COVID syndrome.

“If long COVID following Omicron is very high then that would be a reason to vaccinate children. Other than that children seem to be able to handle COVID infections very well, not develop symptoms, so if it wasn’t for Long COVID I wouldn’t think that children needed to be vaccinated until we know more about which vaccine is really the best for them,” she explained.

Commenting on the current pandemic situation, when the daily COVID-19 COVID-19 case count has surged past 3.17 lakh, the virologist said case numbers don’t matter as long as hospitalisation and death rates remain low. She also said India is mirroring South Africa and prior experience is holding it in good stead.

Dr Kang is of the view that vaccines made in India should be deposited with the Covax facility as the industry is making more doses than can be used. Patients rarely need much more than paracetamol, she said.