Alex Gorsky, the Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, has said people may need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus annually for several years. A few manufacturers said only two or three vaccination shots are required against the COVID-19. Speaking to CNBC, Gorsky said that as the virus spreads, it can also mutate.

"Every time it mutates, it’s almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend off antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine,” he added.

Pfizer and Moderna

Both Pfizer and Moderna, the two vaccines currently being administered widely to the people in the United States, say people require two doses. According to a report, the first dose assists your body's immune system to create a response against the virus. The second one boosts the immunity further for long-term protection.

Covidshield

Covaxin

Sputnik V

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to approve any vaccine against SARS-CoV2 in August last year. However, not much was known about the efficacy of Sputnik V back then. But following the peer-reviewed results published in The Lancet medical journal, at least 20 countries have given a go-ahead to this vaccine.