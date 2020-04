After complaint from West Bengal government that the COVID-19 testing kits are apparently defective, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday advised states not to use them for the next two days.

ICMR' Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said it will issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipments.

Speaking at the daily government briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, Dr Gangakhedkar said, "We have received complaint from a state yesterday and so far discussed with three states. Too much variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise states not to use them for the next two days."

"These kits will be tested and validated in the field by our teams. We will issue a clear-cut advisory in two day. If problems are detected in batches, we will tell the companies for replacement," he added.

He said a total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection have been tested till Tuesday of which 35,852 were done on Monday.