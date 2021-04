Just two days ahead of the vaccination drive that begins for people aged between 18 and 44 years, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there aren't enough vaccines available in the capital to begin the drive on May 1.

"We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain said.

Registration for vaccination of people aged 18 to 44 years commenced at 4 pm on April 28. Nearly 1 crore people registered for vaccination on day 1, but there were no slots available for doses as yet.

In the upcoming phase, walk-ins will not be allowed at vaccination centres. People will have to register on CoWIN and a prior appointment needs to be taken to avail vaccination.