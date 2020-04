Nearly everybody has been confined to home for the longest stretch of time now. No one has ever experienced anything like this in the past. No activity, empty roads, an eerie silence and uncertainty: a potent cocktail for anyone to feel stressed and low. The only place people are travelling is from bedroom to living room to kitchen and washroom. The world has suddenly become smaller. Because there is not much to do, the mind constantly wanders; we overthink and find ourselves overwhelmed by negative emotions.

While children are irritated at not being able step out into the park right in front of their house, office goers who would always complain about their stressful commute to work and back are finding this sudden emptiness even more difficult to deal with. Businessmen are worried about cash flows as they have staff to pay, and life is no easier for home makers who are fretting about having enough provisions in stock. Most people, if not everyone, are going through an upheaval in their lives and this a toll on mental health.

Here are a few tips to ensure that you are able to keep your stress levels in check:

1. Focus on yourself

As the prayer goes, God grant me the serenity

To accept the things I cannot change;

Courage to change the things I can;

And wisdom to know the difference.

There is so much happening around that one cannot change. So instead brooding “oh God! Why can I not go out and chill with my friends or why cannot I go watch a movie”, take a step back and reflect on the significance of the current situation. It is important you deal with it positively. It’s a lot about what goes in your head.

Don’t judge or be ashamed of your feelings. Understand that it’s okay to feel fear, sadness, frustration, confusion, loneliness or guilt.

2. Stay connected

Social distancing does not mean social isolation. You must keep talking to people. Technology is a boon in these testing times. It is important to understand that keeping in touch with friends, family, peers via zoom call, skype, texts, whatsapps will offer support and encouragement and likewise, help make others better as well.

3. Pick a hobby

Keep yourself busy, read a book, paint, play an instrument or just learn a course online. Coursera offers you umpteen number of courses online and it will take you a lifetime to get done with those, so maybe, even quarantine time will feel shorter.

4. Try sticking to your older routine

Yes, life has changed after the lockdown but not everything has changed. Studies have also found that our bodies tend to function better when eating, sleeping and exercise patterns are set to a regular schedule. Try staying close to your normal routine that has resemblance to your pre-quarantine days. In case, you are working from home, start the day as if you are going to office.

5. Meditate

Meditation is powerful, it makes you feel better emotionally and mentally, it also contributes to your physical well-being by reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension and the production of stress hormones.